Marketing and sales should dance together to be effective

Most SMEs do not have proper metrics in place to drive sales and marketing. There are five basic metrics that most directly impact revenue attainment: number of opportunities in the pipeline, average deal size, success rate, length of the sales cycle, and total number of “active” sales persons.

While these measures in sales are very important from a sales perspective, there are also parallel benefits for several other key functions, most importantly, marketing.

There are four core areas in marketing that will benefit from sales process metrics: decreasing the ongoing marketing expenses, optimising resources within the marketing team, increasing lead conversion rates in the buying process, and increasing brand equity.

In any company today, big money is wasted in printing, copying, storing, advertising, automation, etc. Operationally, sales function can build a platform for printing on demand. Essentially, what it means today is that printing need not be done much in advance as most of the things can be done with electronic media, and can be done as and when needed.

Moreover, content too can be customised resulting in avoiding bulk printing of the same message. On a strategic level, analysis of sales process can provide depth of information to drive marketing campaigns. Marketing will be able to analyse the content, where it is being used and by whom, what selling situation is being overcome with what, and so on. This helps a lot in terms of focusing on most critical content and eliminating many administrative hurdles and processes in between. Major costs will be saved if these are well coordinated.



Repeated work on content updates takes a lot of time without too much of a value addition. For example updating the client list is something routine that Sales can easily manage. Updating these lists should then be propagated throughout the content library.



Routine requests for customised materials. Marketers need to respond to infinite number of queries and demands from the field for customised sales collaterals. The sales force in the field has no interest in doing customisation at their end. This leads to marketing making materials with a larger audience in mind.



Managing unused collateral and its administration. This is probably the lousiest job marketing folks do. And the costs in this respect are pretty high too. Managing and maintaining the content and collateral not used much by Sales constrain the marketing resources.



The other area of concern for marketing is that lots of people who are highly qualified are deployed to manage the content. Specifically for mundane jobs such as the following:

Marketing should be able to save resources in terms of time and people if these works are not really undertaken by them but by sales. Marketing should be spending time on building the brand and avenues to make the market. A good sales process can address these issues in many ways. They can build components and templates of the content and customise it by using appropriately for each need. Often technology tools help in making this faster with the right quality. By also using sales analytics, sales can also modify message accordingly and share insights with marketing for further improvement.

Most critical for marketing is also the conversion ratio of leads generated by them. Over the years, the marketing effectiveness is measured from lead generation to lead conversion. Many of our early clients used to measure the number of CEOs attending a dinner session but lately they are all measuring how much business is coming from such dinner sessions. As you can see, marketing is being held increasingly accountable for revenues. Sales can actually aid marketing in multiple ways. Conversion rates can be improved with the targeted messaging and processes. Content analytics also provide deep insights for marketing to develop new content, which are more target- specific and situation-specific. This also results in saved time for content maintenance. All these lead to better conversion rate in all stages of the buying cycle.

Finally, when it comes to brand equity, we all know it is not built by mere advertisements. Today, equity is driven mostly by the experiences the customers get from the company, its sales and service people, and the showrooms. A coordinated brand image has to be projected through e-mailers, materials given to customers, words spoken and actions taken. In all moments of truth with the customers, one needs to ensure consistency and clarity of the brand representation. If “quality number one” is your proposition, it should be reflected via product quality, service quality, call quality or even print quality of materials. In this regard Sales can actually play a very crucial role to protect and project the equity.