you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Marico introduces hybrid work framework for employees

The company’s employees will be moved to a ‘work from office on roster’ system under which they can come to the office on a pre-decided frequency.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 06:59 PM IST
Over the next 12-18 months, Marico will provide a location flexibility option to all its members.

Over the next 12-18 months, Marico will provide a location flexibility option to all its members.

 
 
FMCG major Marico has introduced a hybrid work model for its employees or as the company calls “its members” wherein the employees will be given the flexibility to work from office under a roster system, on a pre-decided frequency. According to the company, the new system will offer its employees greater flexibility and will enable the majority of its employees to work from the office at a reduced but defined frequency. The new framework would come into force from October.

The company said its endeavour is to offer a work model where members will have the benefits of work from home as well as office to better manage work and family needs while delivering on business commitments.

Over the next 12-18 months, Marico will provide a location flexibility option to all its members across grades based on role and individual needs, allowing them to work from a location outside the ‘base location’ of their role. The company said this will not be a role forward policy, but a member forward request based on their personal circumstances.

“Members can avail this option if their partner’s work location is based out of Marico’s base location and if an immediate family member requires immediate medical attention for an extended duration,” it said in a press note.

Talking about the new work model, Amit Prakash, CHRO, Marico Limited, said, “At Marico, we aim to foster a diverse, empowered, and transparent work environment. As the world moves away from the clutches of the pandemic, global organizations are recalibrating their strategies to prepare for a post-remote work future of the workplace, with a shift towards the hybrid model of working. In sync with cultural and technological paradigm shift, Marico’s decision to become a hybrid workplace aims to appeal to the sensibilities and preferences of the new-age professionals while delivering on the business needs. With this development, we will be equipped to not only attract talent from across geographies but also mitigate attrition by retaining members who choose to leave due to locational constraints.”

To enable seamless implementation, the company will carry out changes in the office infrastructure, including assigning each workstation to two members for optimal space utilisation. A “hot desking” area will also be reserved for members coming out of their turn; such members can book the space in advance through the company’s proprietary Hot Desking application, it said.

To enable a robust remote workforce, the company has already provided laptops to all members, enforced stronger cybersecurity measures, implemented an organisation data classification framework, launched a new internet policy, as well as rolled out an MS Productivity tool for enabling members work routines.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #hybrid work model #Marico
first published: Sep 30, 2021 06:59 pm

