Marico banking on govt-led stimulus, reforms, festive season for demand revival

The maker of Parachute Hair Oil Marico has witnessed a slowdown in the overall demand and consumer sentiment largely on the back of sombre macro-economic narrative in the first half of the current financial year (FY20), Marico said in its result statement.

However, the maker of Parachute oil is optimistic about a gradual recovery given the variety of government-led stimulus and reforms, normal monsoons and the impending festive season.

“Despite the current backdrop, the company will continue to actively invest behind future engines of growth and drive premiumisation across its portfolio in our endeavor to build franchises that deliver sustainable and profitable growth,” Marico said.

“As we drive stable growth in the core portfolios over the medium term, we expect a significant shift in new product contribution to ramp it up further, especially with the rising salience of Modern Trade and E-Commerce,” the statement said.

Marico registered a 17 percent year-on-year jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 253 crore against a profit of Rs 216 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue fell marginally to Rs 1,829 crore against Rs 1,837 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 15.7 percent to Rs 353 crore, while EBITDA margin rose 270 bps to 19.3 percent.

The board declared an interim dividend of 275 percent at Rs 2.75 per equity share for FY20.

The company said the soft input prices have enabled the company to deliver a healthy operating margin expansion in the first half of FY20, in spite of higher ad spends and incremental spends on key strategic initiatives.

The company also said that while margins may moderate in the second half, a healthy improvement in the full-year operating margins over the last year is par for the course.

Marico’s products in Haircare, Skin Care, Health Care and Male Grooming generated a turnover of about Rs 73.3 billion (USD 1.05 billion) during 2018-19.