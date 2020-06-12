App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MAPS Air ties up with Wellis Air for a device that removes viruses from air and surfaces

WADU-02 device from Wellis Air is used for air and surface disinfection from deadly virus, bacteria, fungi and other hazardous substances.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

As the world grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, MAPS Air has tied up with South Korea's Wellis Air for a product that eliminates virus, bacteria, allergens, moulds, odours and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) up to 99.9 percent using a natural process.

WADU-02 device from Wellis Air is used for air and surface disinfection from deadly virus, bacteria, fungi and other hazardous substances.

University of Barcelona also tested Wellis WADU-02 Device for a similar structure virus Morphological Virus  RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)  as COVID-19.  WADU-02 was able to reduce 99 percent to 92 percent of Initial Concentration of RSV under wet and dry conditions respectively.

Close

The company claims the technology is non-toxic and harmless.

related news

"Wellis Air is an advanced technology that eliminates virus, bacteria, allergens, moulds, odours and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) up to 99.9% using a natural process. We are committed to provide effective solution to fight coronavirus at less than Rs 11 a day in India," said Ashish Mittal, CEO, MAPS Air.

MAPS Pvt Ltd. is an Indian startup headquartered in Delhi NCR and represents Wellis Air exclusively in India.

 

Wellis Air is a Seoul-headquartered Research and Product Development Company for Air and Surface Disinfection and has technology partnership with UPC (Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya), Barcelona. 

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Night curfew not applicable to vehicles on highways: MHA tells states

Night curfew not applicable to vehicles on highways: MHA tells states

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India becomes the fourth worst-hit country, confirmed cases approach 3 lakh

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India becomes the fourth worst-hit country, confirmed cases approach 3 lakh

Karnataka withdraws notification allowing extension of working hours in factories

Karnataka withdraws notification allowing extension of working hours in factories

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.