MAPS Air ties up with Wellis Air for a device that removes viruses from air and surfaces

WADU-02 device from Wellis Air is used for air and surface disinfection from deadly virus, bacteria, fungi and other hazardous substances.
As the world grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, MAPS Air has tied up with South Korea's Wellis Air for a product that eliminates virus, bacteria, allergens, moulds, odours and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) up to 99.9 percent using a natural process.
WADU-02 device from Wellis Air is used for air and surface disinfection from deadly virus, bacteria, fungi and other hazardous substances.
University of Barcelona also tested Wellis WADU-02 Device for a similar structure virus Morphological Virus RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) as COVID-19. WADU-02 was able to reduce 99 percent to 92 percent of Initial Concentration of RSV under wet and dry conditions respectively.
The company claims the technology is non-toxic and harmless.
"Wellis Air is an advanced technology that eliminates virus, bacteria, allergens, moulds, odours and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) up to 99.9% using a natural process. We are committed to provide effective solution to fight coronavirus at less than Rs 11 a day in India," said Ashish Mittal, CEO, MAPS Air.
MAPS Pvt Ltd. is an Indian startup headquartered in Delhi NCR and represents Wellis Air exclusively in India.
Wellis Air is a Seoul-headquartered Research and Product Development Company for Air and Surface Disinfection and has technology partnership with UPC (Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya), Barcelona.
Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!