MAPS Air ties up with Wellis Air for a device that removes viruses from air and surfaces

As the world grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, MAPS Air has tied up with South Korea's Wellis Air for a product that eliminates virus, bacteria, allergens, moulds, odours and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) up to 99.9 percent using a natural process.

WADU-02 device from Wellis Air is used for air and surface disinfection from deadly virus, bacteria, fungi and other hazardous substances.

University of Barcelona also tested Wellis WADU-02 Device for a similar structure virus Morphological Virus RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) as COVID-19. WADU-02 was able to reduce 99 percent to 92 percent of Initial Concentration of RSV under wet and dry conditions respectively.

The company claims the technology is non-toxic and harmless.

"Wellis Air is an advanced technology that eliminates virus, bacteria, allergens, moulds, odours and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) up to 99.9% using a natural process. We are committed to provide effective solution to fight coronavirus at less than Rs 11 a day in India," said Ashish Mittal, CEO, MAPS Air.

MAPS Pvt Ltd. is an Indian startup headquartered in Delhi NCR and represents Wellis Air exclusively in India.

Wellis Air is a Seoul-headquartered Research and Product Development Company for Air and Surface Disinfection and has technology partnership with UPC (Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya), Barcelona.