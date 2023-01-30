Manu Jain quits Xiaomi group after 9-year stint

Manu Kumar Jain on January 30 announced his exit from the Xiaomi group, after being it associated with it for over nine years. In a statement shared on social media, Jain said he would be "taking some time off" before moving towards the "next professional challenge".

"These last nine years were truly phenomenal and I will forever cherish the love and support I have received from fans, partners, team members and friends. I am lucky to have experienced something so special that it makes saying this goodbye very hard," Jain said.

After joining Xiaomi in 2014, Jain had served in multiple roles. He was the smartphone brand's India region managing director for three years, from 2014 to 2017, and was subsequently appointed as the company's president for Indian subcontinent region.

Within three years of his tenure with Xiaomi, the company "became the no. 1 smartphone brand in India", Jain's statement noted. "Soon 100 percent of our smartphones and smart TVs were being made-in-India...Our expanding scale of operations helped generate more than 50,000 jobs in India," the outgoing Xiaomi executive added.

Moneycontrol News