App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mankind Pharma becomes first Indian company to launch women-health therapy Dydrogesterone

Dydrogesterone has a similar molecular structure to natural progesterone but it has enhanced bioavailability and fewer side-effects.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Representative image
Representative image

Mankind Pharma, on December 5 said it has launched a Dydrogesterone-containing drug, for treatment of pregnancy-related complications.

Mankind Pharma has become the first Indian and second global company to develop the drug and make it available at an affordable price.

Progesterone is a natural hormone involved in the menstrual cycle, implantation, and in successful maintenance of pregnancy. Any deficiency of progesterone during different stages of the reproductive process can cause infertility, menstrual disorders and miscarriage.

Close

Dydrogesterone has a similar molecular structure to natural progesterone but it has enhanced bioavailability and fewer side-effects.

related news

The Rs 5,600 crore turnover pharmaceutical company, said it took nine years for a team of 400 scientists at Mankind Research Centre to develop this drug, which is the only retroprogesterone available commercially.

The manufacturing process of Dydrogesterone is very complex as it involves the conversion of natural progesterone.

“The launch of this drug is an important milestone for Mankind Pharma. We are the first Indian pharmaceutical company to develop this drug &second company in the world," said RC Juneja, Chairman and Founder, Mankind Group.

"We have been successful in developing the drug as an ideal alternative. It was only possible after the endless efforts of our scientists that we could achieve the unachievable. Our focus is to earn the trust of our customers by marketing it at an affordable price while ensuring high quality,” Juneja added.

Mankind has a strong presence in pharmaceutical, veterinary, OTC and FMCG segments with more than 50 brands. Besides having a strong presence in the domestic market, Mankind is present across North America, Asia, Africa and CIS countries.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 07:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.