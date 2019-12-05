Mankind Pharma becomes first Indian company to launch women-health therapy Dydrogesterone

Mankind Pharma, on December 5 said it has launched a Dydrogesterone-containing drug, for treatment of pregnancy-related complications.

Mankind Pharma has become the first Indian and second global company to develop the drug and make it available at an affordable price.

Progesterone is a natural hormone involved in the menstrual cycle, implantation, and in successful maintenance of pregnancy. Any deficiency of progesterone during different stages of the reproductive process can cause infertility, menstrual disorders and miscarriage.

Dydrogesterone has a similar molecular structure to natural progesterone but it has enhanced bioavailability and fewer side-effects.

The Rs 5,600 crore turnover pharmaceutical company, said it took nine years for a team of 400 scientists at Mankind Research Centre to develop this drug, which is the only retroprogesterone available commercially.

The manufacturing process of Dydrogesterone is very complex as it involves the conversion of natural progesterone.

“The launch of this drug is an important milestone for Mankind Pharma. We are the first Indian pharmaceutical company to develop this drug &second company in the world," said RC Juneja, Chairman and Founder, Mankind Group.

"We have been successful in developing the drug as an ideal alternative. It was only possible after the endless efforts of our scientists that we could achieve the unachievable. Our focus is to earn the trust of our customers by marketing it at an affordable price while ensuring high quality,” Juneja added.