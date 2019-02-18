Manipal Hospitals-Medanta deal will take more time to close, says top executive

Manipal Hospitals, backed by US private equity investor TPG Capital had entered into negotiations with heart surgeon Naresh Trehan and other investors in October 2018 to acquire their stake in Medanta. Even after four months, it seems like the deal could take more time to close.

A top executive from the Manipal-TPG camp told Moneycontrol that there is "still some time before the deal could close".

The executive didn't specify how much time it would take for the deal to come through. Manipal, led by Ranjan Pai was in race to buy Fortis Healthcare, but Malaysia's IHH Healthcare outbid rivals to buy the troubled healthcare provider.

Pai is believed to be aggressively pursuing Medanta as the deal would help Manipal expand its footprint in north India. The CEO and MD is reportedly seeking support from the world's largest private equity fund Blackstone to conclude the deal.

On February 18, Economic Times reported that Blackstone will be joining Manipal and TPG, to invest about Rs 3,200 crore in a deal that is likely to cost Rs 6,000 crore, making it the second-largest transaction after Fortis Healthcare's sale to IHH.

According to RoC filings, Medanta's holding company GHPL was valued at Rs 4,330.8 crore as of April 2018.

Dr Trehan, his family members and co-founder Sunil Sachdevan own 55 percent, while the rest is held by Carlyle Group (27 percent) and Temasek (18 percent).

Medanta runs a flagship super-specialty tertiary-care hospital in Gurugram called Medicity. It commenced operations in November 2009 and has a 1544 bed capacity as on March 31, 2018.

Along with Medicity, Medanta operates a 120-bed hospital in Indore and a 174-bed hospital in Ranchi on lease. Medanta is in the process of doubling its bed count in the next two-three years by setting up hospitals in Lucknow, Patna and Noida.

Why Medanta is up for sale?

Medanta is not a loss making company, but its profits have been dwindling on account of macro and internal factors. While Medanta's revenues grew just 4 percent to Rs 1,392 crore in FY18 YoY, its net profit dropped 35 percent to Rs 33 crore during the period.

The debt fueled expansion is eating into company's profits as finance costs go up and new hospitals take time to settle down and mature.

According to an executive of a large trust-based hospital who didn't wish to be named, Medanta aggressively hired some top specialists from rival hospitals, by offering hefty salaries.

"That hurt their bottom lines, some of them have eventually left, including a highly renowned cardiologist," the executive added.

Rating agency Crisil pointed out that the hospital over relied on a single hospital and cardiac segment to drive business.

"Revenue is marked by significant concentration risks in terms of geography and therapeutic segment. Post the increase in beds to 1,250, Medanta is the largest single-location hospital in the private sector in India," Crisil pointed out.

Dr Trehan, 72, appointed his son-in-law Pankaj Sahni as CEO in September 2017. At the macro level, apart from temporary disruptions such as demonetisation and GST, competition, price controls, spiraling cost of hiring specialist doctors, expensive medical technologies and real estate costs, trust deficit between providers and patients, are posing operational nightmares for private healthcare providers.

Private hospitals hope of getting volumes through the government's health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat didn't turn out as anticipated due to low package rates.

Further, alleged medical negligence cases that made headlines sometime back sparked outrage forcing state governments to react has unnerved hospitals.

Medanta too figured in one such case, but it was able to settle the case arresting the snowball.

To wither the storm, hospitals are looking to merge with big players, hence consolidation is gathering pace with the IHH-Fortis Healthcare deal and Radiant Life Care-Max Hospital deals over the past year.