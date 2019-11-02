App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 09:21 PM IST

Manappuram Fin board to meet next week to consider raising Rs 200 cr

Manappuram Finance is a leading gold loan NBFC.

Manappuram Finance on Saturday said a committee of its board of directors will meet next week to consider raising Rs 200 crore via issue of securities.

The meeting of the financial resources and management committee of the board will be held on November 7 to "consider and approve the issuance of the Private Placement of Rated, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures for the amount of Rs 200 Crores," the company said in a regulatory filing.

First Published on Nov 2, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Manappuram Fin Board

