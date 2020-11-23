Management, workers at Toyota Kirloskar factory yet to resolve issues: Report

The stand-off between workers and management of Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) continued as the issues remained unresolved at the automaker's factory in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Toyota said only a few workers have resumed their shifts, even after a state government order banning the strike, Mint reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The automobile manufacturer had announced a lock-out at the facility on November 10, which was lifted on November 19 after the Karnataka government banned the strike.

The halt in manufacturing further impacted the company's production targets.

TKM said some workers have continued an "illegal strike", as per the report. The company claiming that a few members were "instigating" other members who want to return to work or those who were already back at the facility.

"TKM would like to find a quick resolution to this ongoing situation through mutual trust and respect, and with thorough communication with the members. Unfortunately, the same isn't being respected or reciprocated by some members who have been vitiating fundamentally expected behavior required for seeking an end to this illegal strike. TKM intends to initiate necessary actions in accordance with the law," Toyota said in a statement on November 21, as quoted by the publication.

The workers alleged that the management was being unfair and TKM was denying them their basic rights, the report added.

"The labour department directed us to return to work and we did. But we wanted to take some time off our shift to communicate how we will continue the strike to other workers. The company denied us half-day leave that is in violation of our 2010 agreement," N Pradeep, the vice-president of the workers union said as quoted by the paper.