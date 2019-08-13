App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 02:00 PM IST

MakeMyTrip appoints Sunil Suresh as Chief Marketing Officer

Previously, Sunil was global vice president of strategy and marketing at Capillary Tech for two years, the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on August 13 said it has appointed Sunil Suresh as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Sunil will drive the company's marketing efforts to support overall strategic objectives, overseeing all initiatives across the marketing funnel, including brand, social, performance and innovation marketing tracks, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

"With a unique blend of expertise in multiple domains, deep understanding of consumer behaviour and how businesses can leverage the power of digital, we are confident that he will help propel MakeMyTrip's next phase of growth," MakeMyTrip India COO Vipul Prakash said.



Prior to that, he was chief digital officer and chief marketing officer at Yum! Brands (Pizza Hut) wherein he led teams for six-plus years delivering growth in the Middle East, Africa, Pakistan and Turkey.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 01:48 pm

