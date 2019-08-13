MakeMyTrip appoints Sunil Suresh as Chief Marketing Officer

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on August 13 said it has appointed Sunil Suresh as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Sunil will drive the company's marketing efforts to support overall strategic objectives, overseeing all initiatives across the marketing funnel, including brand, social, performance and innovation marketing tracks, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

"With a unique blend of expertise in multiple domains, deep understanding of consumer behaviour and how businesses can leverage the power of digital, we are confident that he will help propel MakeMyTrip's next phase of growth," MakeMyTrip India COO Vipul Prakash said.

Previously, Sunil was global vice president of strategy and marketing at Capillary Tech for two years, the statement said.