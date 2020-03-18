Majority of Yes Bank customers say they will withdraw entire amount: Moneycontrol Twitter poll

The majority of Yes Bank customers will withdraw the entire money parked in the troubled lender which required a government-led bailout, according to a Twitter poll commissioned by Moneycontrol.

Up to 53 percent of the respondents said they will take out their money, said the poll commissioned on March 18. Only 27.4 percent said they will keep their money while 7.2 percent said they will be depositing more money in their Yes Bank accounts.

Up to 748 Twitter users participated in the poll.

Also Read | A tale of two kinds of depositors: Yes Bank and PMC (and many other cooperative banks)

The private lender is reeling under a pile of bad loans and a moratorium had to be imposed on it by the central bank.

Also Read: What the Yes Bank rescue plan actually means

The moratorium has been lifted and banking services are now operational. Yes Bank's branches will open an hour earlier, at 8.30 am, from March 19 to March 21, with extension in banking hours for senior citizen customers, the bank said via a tweet.​

During a press meet on March 17, the RBI-appointed administartor Prashant Kumar outlined why he did not expect a run on the bank when the moratorium is lifted.

“Only one-third customers withdrew during moratorium period where there was a withdrawal restriction of up to Rs 50,000,” Kumar said. “All our ATMs and branches have enough money and I want to reiterate that there is absolutely no problem with liquidity,” said Kumar.

Though the rescue deal has been planned well, the bank’s tryst with its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bondholders, having Rs 8,415 crore worth of such papers, is unlikely to end any time soon. The stage is set for a long legal battle after investors moved the Bombay High Court shortly after the RBI's decision to write down these papers became public.