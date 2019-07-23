App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra & Mahindra's AI bots to assess employee morale

The program, called mood-o-meter, will nudge managers to have a conversation with an employee if he or she is feeling unhappy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mahindra and Mahindra will soon use bots to assess employees' feelings, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-based bots will conduct random conversations with employees, asking questions such as “How are you feeling?” and “What is making you feel low?”.



“(The problem) is that managers don’t speak to people at the right time. If we can nudge managers to do that, then we can create shifts,” Prince Augustin, an executive vice president at the company, told the paper.

Tech Mahindra, a part of the Mahindra group of companies, introduced similar technology at its Noida Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Tech Mahindra K2 introduced K2, a human resource (HR) Humanoid, which the company says will aid employee engagement.

The use of AI in human resources is becoming increasingly prominent in India, especially in the recruitment process. The use of AI in gauging employee morale is still in the early stages.

“I see introduction of bots encouraging a more impersonal environment at workplace,” said Pushpendra Priyadarshi, an assistant professor at IIM Lucknow, told The Economic Times.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #Mahindra and Mahindra

