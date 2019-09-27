App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra & Mahindra offers: Discounts of upto Rs 1.15 lakh for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana customers

The scheme aims to boost consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season by rewarding customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the festive season, a range of customer-centric offers have been announced by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on September 27 for markets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. M&M Ltd is a part of the $20.7-billion Mahindra group.

Benefits of upto Rs 1.15 lakh, including vehicle exchange and upgrade bonus, cash discount, free insurance and accessories (depending on the model), can be availed by customers in the two states. The scheme aims to boost consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season by rewarding customers.

In a press release, Vikram Garga, vice-president, M&M marketing and automotive division, said that financial and special deals are on offer. These, he said, would allow prospective customers to purchase and own Mahindra vehicles.

Close

"Both the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been key strategic markets for us and been very supportive to Mahindra vehicles," the release quoted Garga as saying.

related news

"As we enter the auspicious festive season with an array of offers, I am sure that our consumers will avail themselves of the unique schemes, especially for some of our class-leading products," he added.

The offers are available on the Mahindra's range of passenger as well as commercial vehicles, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 05:27 pm

tags #Companies #festive discounts #India #Mahindra & Mahindra

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.