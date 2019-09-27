Mahindra & Mahindra offers: Discounts of upto Rs 1.15 lakh for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana customers

Ahead of the festive season, a range of customer-centric offers have been announced by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on September 27 for markets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. M&M Ltd is a part of the $20.7-billion Mahindra group.

Benefits of upto Rs 1.15 lakh, including vehicle exchange and upgrade bonus, cash discount, free insurance and accessories (depending on the model), can be availed by customers in the two states. The scheme aims to boost consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season by rewarding customers.

In a press release, Vikram Garga, vice-president, M&M marketing and automotive division, said that financial and special deals are on offer. These, he said, would allow prospective customers to purchase and own Mahindra vehicles.

"Both the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been key strategic markets for us and been very supportive to Mahindra vehicles," the release quoted Garga as saying.

"As we enter the auspicious festive season with an array of offers, I am sure that our consumers will avail themselves of the unique schemes, especially for some of our class-leading products," he added.

The offers are available on the Mahindra's range of passenger as well as commercial vehicles, he added.