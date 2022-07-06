Mahindra Lifespaces launches Mahindra Nestalgia, a residential project near Pune

Representative image

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited on July 6 launched a residential project spread across 2.79 acres of land parcel in Pimpri, near Pune. The project named Mahindra Nestalgia was launched by investing Rs 275 crore. The company said it aims to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the next three years in the residential real estate market of Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

"We are going to invest Rs 3,000 crore for the land and construction, in the residential real estate market of Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru in the next three years. For the Mahindra Nestalgia project, the investment is about Rs 275 crore and the revenue expected is above Rs 400 crore. The above three cities are going to remain our focus areas for the next three years where we are looking to make our portfolio stronger," Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director, and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited told Moneycontrol.

Subramanian added, "We have launched phase 1 of the residential project in Pimpri for Mahindra Nestalgia and the second phase will be launched in the coming six to nine months depending on the response for the first phase. The price for 2 and 3 BHK ranges between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore, and our target audience is young families. The project comes with a lot of nature around and that is why we say it is a Biophila-inspired home. It is a certified green project and comes with a lot of greenery around. We are also going to add more trees."

"Further, we do have a significant presence in Pimpri, but we are also exploring opportunities in Pune. Apart from this, we are focusing on Mumbai and Bengaluru for residential business, followed by Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur for our industrial portfolio. We are also looking to launch an industrial park in Pune in the next 2 to 3 years.," added Subramanian.

As regards the project, phase 1 of it comprises 249 units in 2BHK & 3 BHK configuration and the price is Rs 80 lakh for 2 BHK and Rs 1.2 crore for 3 BHK. Mahindra Nestalgia is developed on a 2.79-acre site acquired by Mahindra Lifespaces in March 2022 and is expected to be completed by August 2027. The 2 and 3 BHK homes range from 730 sq.ft.to 1040 sq.ft. It also offers features like a lobby, swimming pool with a kids’ play pool, space for a crèche and a health club, a celebration hall, dry pantry, cinema lounge, Reader's Bay, and provision for charging electric vehicles.

"The project is inspired by human beings’ instinctive connection with nature, called biophilia, the elements of the project are influenced by natural materials, textures, patterns, and shapes that rekindle old memories while building a sustainable future. Through these associations, homes at Mahindra Nestalgia will nurture an active and healthy lifestyle reminiscent of one’s childhood and enable residents of younger generations to experience a similar living and community experience," the company said in its statement.

It added that the project sits amidst well-developed social infrastructures like reputed educational institutes, healthcare facilities, and retail avenues in the surroundings. The locality is also home to a major employment hub with several large manufacturing and technology companies, within a 20-km radius. The area also offers superior connectivity via the old Mumbai-Pune highway, Pune-Dhule-Nasik highway, railway stations (Kasarwadi and Pimpri), bus stops (Pimpri Chowk), and a metro station (Sant Tukaram Nagar).

Meanwhile, Mahindra Lifespaces has been present in Pune since 2007 and has completed approximately 3.5 million sq. ft. of development in the city. Mahindra Nestalgia is located close to the existing residential projects – Mahindra Royale, Mahindra Antheia, and Mahindra Centralis – all of which are fully sold. The company has 4.03 million square feet of the ongoing construction of which 2.75 million square feet are sold and 6.72 million square feet is upcoming inventory.