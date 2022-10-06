Mahindra Lifespaces and Actis form joint venture to develop industrial, logistics real estate facilities

Mumbai-based Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, part of Mahindra Group, has entered into a joint venture with private equity firm Actis for developing industrial and logistics real estate facilities across India.

Actis will own a majority stake and Mahindra Lifespaces will have a significant minority with total investment over the initial years including debt to be Rs 2,200 crore.

The joint venture platform will acquire and develop the land spread across 100 acres in two Mahindra World Cities along with other greenfield and brownfield sites across the country.

Ashish Singh, Partner and Head of India and SE Asia Real Estate, Actis, said, “The demand for industrial real estate is on the rise as India benefits from a renewal of domestic capital investment cycle, realignment of global supply chains in many sectors and as the government’s PLI (production linked incentive) schemes catalyse more and more investment in manufacturing locally. Yet, there is a need for more dependable real estate solution providers and institutional owners in this sector."

To boost productivity and growth in infrastructure, logistics and warehousing, and attract investments in the sector, the government recently announced the National Logistics Policy in September.

Apart from investment in industrial and logistics projects, in early September, Mahindra Lifespace Developers was looking to acquire a few land parcels this fiscal to build housing projects with sales potential of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore.

The company's market cap recently touched $1 billion (about Rs 8,000 crore). In April, the firm announced that it will develop only net-zero housing projects from 2030, and the farm equipment-to-aerospace conglomerate aims to become carbon neutral by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement targets.