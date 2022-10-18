Mahindra Finance joins India Post Payments Bank to widen customer base

Representative image

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL), a Non-Banking Finance Company under the Mahindra Group, is joining India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to reach out to a wider customer base.

As a part of this alliance, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will provide lead referral services to MMFSL for passenger vehicle, three-wheeler, tractor and commercial vehicle loan categories and provide cash EMI deposit facility to the existing MMFSL customers at post offices, the company said in an official statement on Tuesday.

"At Mahindra Finance, our objective is to enable simplified yet reliable access to credit. We are happy to collaborate with IPPB that will enable us to access the large set of IPPB's network. The tie-up will also enable customers with financial security, empowerment, and ease of repayment," Ramesh Iyer, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Mahindra Finance, said.

"Easy access to credit is an important prerequisite towards achieving inclusive growth. Since its inception, IPPB is committed towards promoting financial inclusion among low-income and underbanked segments at the last mile by leveraging the unparalleled network of post offices, and technology-driven banking solutions," J Venkatramu, MD and CEO, IPPB, said.