Mahindra Finance appoints Raul Rebello as new COO with immediate effect

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) on September 1 announced that it has appointed Raul Rebello as its new Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect. The change has been done post the movement of Rajnish Agarwal to Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited (MRHFL).

Prior to joining Mahindra & Mahindra, Rebello was associated with Axis Bank Limited as EVP and Head- Rural Lending and Financial Inclusion. He had worked and led key businesses including farmer funding, gold loans, MSME lending, commodity loans, tractor and farm equipment lending, agri-value chain finance, microfinance (retail and wholesale) and the financial inclusion department.

Apart from this, Rebello also led the business correspondent channel including 15000+ partner outlets and the Micro ATM channel of the Bank. Among other things, Rebello played a pivotal role to increase the bank's distribution in rural and semi-urban areas through light format banking outlets, micro-ATMs and rural ecosystem partnerships.

"I am absolutely delighted to be part of the diversified Mahindra Group and Mahindra Finance in particular. The plans which we have discussed for the financial arm and its subsidiaries are challenging, yet exciting. I see significant potential in the combination of my core business expertise and MMFSL’s resident knowledge and people. I am confident that we will add considerable value together and look forward to a mutually rewarding association,” Mahindra Finance's new COO Raul Rebello said.

MMFSL's rural and semi-urban focus

MMFSL is one of India’s leading non-banking finance companies. It is focused on the rural and semi-urban sector and has over 7.3 million customers and has an AUM of over $11 billion.

Also, the firm is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits. It has 1,388 offices and reaches out to customers spread over 3,80,000 villages and 7,000 towns across the country. The firm has been ranked 54th among India’s Best Companies to Work 2021 by Great Place to Work Institute.