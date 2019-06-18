Mahindra and Mahindra expects up to 12% growth in Bolero pickups in FY20

Mahindra and Mahindra expects 10 to 12 percent growth in its Bolero range pickups this fiscal, a senior executive of the $20 billion-group said on June 18.

Vikram Garga Vice President- Marketing Automotive Division of M&M said the group sold 1.62 lakh Bolero Pickup range vehicles in FY-2019, compared to 1. 49 lakh in FY-2018, registering a nine percent growth.

"Bolero is our flagship brand in the commercial vehicle range. It is the market leader with 86 percent market share.We see at least 10 to 12 percent in the pick up vehicle sales," Garga told reporters in a press conference.

He launched the new Bolero Camper Gold Zx, a double cabin pick up with a one tonne payload capacity, in the Telangana market.