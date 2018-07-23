App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra AMC eyes Rs 7,000 Cr AUM in FY2018-19

The Mahindra Credit Risk Yojana scheme is targeted at investors who seek reasonable income and capital appreciation over medium and long term. The new fund offer opens on July 27 and closes on August 10, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra Asset Management Company has set a target to handle assets under management of about Rs 7,000 crore and increase its presence to 500 cities during the current financial year, its Managing Director and CEO, Ashutosh Bishnoi said here today. "We are expecting Rs 6,500-Rs 7,000 crore of AUM (assets under management) by March 2019 from Rs 4,500 crore AUM in June 2018. Out of this, Rs 1,500 crore is in retail equity," he told reporters, after launching new open ended debt scheme 'Mahindra Credit Risk Yojana', here.

On expansion plans, he said, "in two years time, we reached 400 cities and we would like to take that number to 500 by this financial year-end". "In five years, we want to be selling in 1,500 cities and may be in a few villages also. The objective of Mahindra Mutual Fund is to go to smaller towns", he said.

The Mahindra Credit Risk Yojana scheme is targeted at investors who seek reasonable income and capital appreciation over medium and long term. The new fund offer opens on July 27 and closes on August 10, 2018.

It would reopen from continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment, he said.

related news

To a query, he said, the company was hopeful of launching three more retail funds this year. Mahindra Asset Management Company is the investment manager for Mahindra Mutual Fund. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #Business #Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.