    Maharashtra woos Foxconn for investments in semiconductor and EV segments

    The Taiwan-based electronics contract manufacturing major is expanding into semiconductor manufacturing and is exploring the South Asian market for its next venture

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
    A delegation from Maharashtra, led by the state’s Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Baldev Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) and Dr. P Anbalagan, CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) met with Young Liu, Chairman of Taiwan-based electronics contract manufacturing major Foxconn to discuss investment plans in the semiconductor and consumer electronics segments.

    Maharashtra has secured more than Rs 6 lakh crore (more than $80 billion) worth of investments and has also allocated world class industrial land, infrastructure, and facilities to more than 80 percent of these investors in record time, according a government statement.

    Foxconn, the largest electronics manufacturer in the world and 22nd in the list of Fortune 500 companies, is expanding into semiconductor manufacturing and is exploring the South Asian market for its next venture to build for the world. To this effect, Foxconn held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

    Pune in Maharashtra can be a natural choice for Foxconn because of its talent pool, industrial ecosystem, consumer base and residential spaces in Asia, said the statement issued by the government. Foxconn will be joining a league of global OEMs and world class suppliers and will partner with the state to build the world’s electronics and supply chain backbone, it said.
