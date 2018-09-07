App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 10:53 PM IST

Mahanadi Coalfields receives environmental notices

The notices were issued to MCL's two coal mines - Samaleswari and Lajkura open-cast mines in the western region of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), has complied with one of the two notices it received for violating environmental norms from Pollution Control Board. Odisha, official sources said Friday.

The notices were issued to MCL's two coal mines - Samaleswari and Lajkura open-cast mines in the western region of the state.

The pollution regulator, during routine inspection, found that the sludge treatment plant in one of the mines was defunct while the water sprinkling systems were inadequate in another, the official said.

Sources said the pollution control board has also received complaints about another mine at Lakhanpur but no notice in this regard has yet been sent.

"Yes, we had issued notices to the two mines of MCL. So far, they have complied to the notice in one mines. We have sent our personnel from the regional office to verify the compliance done by the coal miner," a senior official told PTI.

The official said that the authorities of the two mines were asked to attend a meeting here on September 1 and they had assured to follow the environment regulations in toto.

"However, we will ensure that the compliance is made before revoking the notices," the official said.

"Most of the issues raised by the Board have been addressed and the remaining matter will be rectified very soon. We will comply with both notices within the stipulated time frame," an MCL spokesman said.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 10:43 pm

tags #Companies #Current Affairs #India

