Luxury brands get half of their sales from e-commerce: Saxena of Tata CLiQ Luxury

Companies selling luxury products have changed their perception of e-commerce over the past few years as a significant portion of their revenue now comes from online sales, Gitanjali Saxena, business head of Tata CLiQ Luxury, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

According to Saxena, luxury brands get 40-50 percent of their sales from e-commerce and have realised that a digital strategy is needed to be a serious player in India.

“We have seen several brands coming online for the first time during the pandemic in India and globally. Certain categories like accessories and luxury beauty are especially quite innovative and showing the way forward on luxury e-commerce,” she said.

The luxury e-commerce platform has of late also seen traction in categories such as sports and fitness and home furnishings. Tata CLiQ Luxury recently launched ‘Workout Studio’ on its platform, offering fitness solutions ranging from equipment, gear, health and wellness, and fashion.

“We have entered categories like fitness and fine jewellery and are doubling down on categories like home and wellness. Though these categories exist in some form on our platform, we are looking at expanding them extensively. In the wellness category, besides fitness we are looking at food and other similar segments which are needed by a fitness-conscious individual,” she added.

The company, said Saxena, aims to be the shopping destination for the top 5 million households in the country.

Smaller towns

“We are doubling our sales year-on-year and going ahead, growth will come from new partnerships, category launches and the experience we offer to our customers,” she said.

Tata CLiQ Luxury also sees significant sales from non-metro cities, which contribute about 40 percent of its revenue.

“The fact that a large portion of our sales comes from small towns shows the potential that luxury retail has in India,” said Saxena.

Lifestyle products such as watches, bags, clothing and other accessories draw huge sales from small towns on Tata CLiQ Luxury. Saxena added there is also demand from smaller towns for new categories such as fine jewellery and home furnishings.