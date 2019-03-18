Lupin's USFDA regulatory compliance woes may not augur well for US business revival

Lupin’s latest setback on the regulatory front may not augur well for the company's sales recovery in the critical US market.

The USFDA classified its inspection of Lupin's US-based facility in Somerset as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

USFDA classifies OAI for plants found in an unacceptable state of compliance with regard to current good manufacturing practice (CGMP), attracting agency’s regulatory and administrative action such as withholding new approvals, warning letters and import alerts.

The USFDA inspected the Somerset facility that predominantly manufactures topical and oral controlled substance products, and liquid products, in December.

This is Lupin’s fourth plant to face regulatory issues. Last week, the company’s Mandideep plant in Madhya Pradesh was classified as OAI. The company is still in the process of resolving warning letters on Goa and Indore plants it received in November 2017.

The acquisition

Somerset is the only manufacturing site of Lupin in the US, and was acquired through $880 million acquisition of Gavis in June 2015. Gavis is the second largest outbound buy of an Indian pharmaceutical company.

But the acquisition is yet to deliver for the company.

Though an OAI classification doesn’t impact existing supplies and revenues from operations of this facility, it blocks new product approvals filed from the site. In addition, it may even trigger a warning letter or import ban, if Lupin fails to satisfactorily address the concerns raised by USFDA.

Analysts estimate the Somerset facility contributes to anywhere between 15 and 19 percent of Lupin's US sales. The US sales constituted about 37.3 percent of Lupin’s Rs 15,804 crore revenues in FY18.

Impact on approvals

New approvals are critical for generic companies like Lupin to grow business and fight the erosion of base business in the US market.

Lupin doesn’t provide the break-up of revenues or number of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) filings from each individual facility.

The company had 154 pending ANDA filings with the US FDA as of December 31, 2018.

Kotak Securities estimates the bulk of the 15-20 topicals filings, and 10-15 controlled substances would have been likely filed from the facility.

CLSA estimates much higher at 25 percent of all the ANDAs awaiting approvals in the US-linked Somerset plant, cutting the earning per share (EPS) by 6-7 percent for FY20-21.

Surya Patra of Phillip Capital said around 60 ANDAs or 40 percent of the filings are now under the cloud due to company-wide regulatory issues.

“In addition to delay of approvals, there will be uncertainty related to extent of remediation cost the company may incur,” Patra said.

Ironically, Lupin's near term prospects look bright led by approvals of key generic versions of Renexa and Synthroid and a possible launch of metered dose inhaler (MDI) in the second half of FY20. For generic Renexa it has 90 days marketing exclusivity. The facility from which generic Proair was filed

doesn't fall in any of the facilities under trouble.

Nonetheless, analysts point out regulatory compliance issues is the single biggest threat for Lupin, and series of such adverse developments may make USFDA to view the issues as systemic, potentially delaying theresolution of warning letters on Goa and Pithampur Unit-2(Indore).