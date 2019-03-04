Lupin's Nilesh Gupta says new launches will help turn the corner in coming quarters

Lupin hopes to turn the corner in the US led by approvals of key generic versions of Renexa and Synthroid and a possible launch of MDI in the second half of FY20.

“Apart from these three products, there is a whole pipeline of products to drive US growth. The compliance story has hopefully started to get together,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin to Moneycontrol on sidelines of an industry event recently.

US sales contributed around 38 percent to Lupin’s revenue of Rs 15,559.8 crore in FY18. This was, however, a steep 27 percent drop due to the lack of significant approvals and competition to its key products such as Methergine used in the treatment of postpartum haemorrhage and metformin franchise Glumetza and Fortamet.

The warning letter on two of its facilities in Goa and Indore are not helping matters in terms of new product approvals.

In FY19, Lupin kept costs under control and resorted to portfolio rationalisation as it tried to weather the US pricing pressure.

Limited competition opportunities

Lupin expects a better show from FY20 due to limited product launches from competition and a gradual easing of the US pricing environment.

Generic Renexa or Ranolazine extended release tablets, could be the one that could mark the turnaround. Lupin has 90 days marketing exclusivity for the drug that was launched on February 27.

Analysts expect Lupin to reap around $50 – $60 million in revenues during the exclusivity period on a conservative side from the drug prescribed for chest pain. The branded version of Renexa had sales of $758 million.

The next opportunity that Gupta is excited about is thyroid hormone generic Synthroid or Levothyroxine, which he said will be launched by the end of March.

Gupta expects Levothyroxine to be a long term stable opportunity in a 2-3 player market.

Lupin has approval for 15 strengths of the drug. The company will be competing against Mylan and Amneal (in some strengths) to gain market share in the US.

Kotak Securities expects Levothyroxine to generate revenues of $65 million in FY20, increasing to $80 million by FY21.

Gupta also guided the possible roll out of inhalation portfolio with the launch of generic Albuterol MDI (metered dose inhaler) by the second half of FY20. The company has responded to queries raised by USFDA.

“We are chasing the approval, it’s a $3 billion opportunity,” he said.

New launches

Beyond these three approvals, Lupin has given a guidance of 20 launches in FY20 in the US market.

Lupin which is betting on speciality business, focusing on women’s health to drive growth in the US in coming years, said it is on track to hit $100 million sales from Solosec in three years from the launch.

Solosec is once a day, single dose treatment for bacterial vaginosis.

“It’s too early, it’s just six months from the launch, but we have to grow in multiples of the prescriptions that we are generating,” Gupta said.

“The aforementioned product launches and management guidance of overall 20 launches in FY20E would be the growth drivers of the US business in FY20,” said Ambit Capital said in its latest report.

“We expect 32 percent EBITDA CAGR over FY19-21. RoE uptrend from 7 percent in FY19E to 13 percent in FY21E should support implied multiples,” the report added.

Resolution of the warning letter

Lupin has completed USFDA re-inspections of Goa and Pithampur unit-2 sites this year, both of which are under warning letters. The Goa unit got two observations and Pithampur unit-2 facility, Indore, received six observations. Gupta expressed confidence in resolving the warning letter in FY20.