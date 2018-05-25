Lupin's biosimilar Etanercept accepted by Europe drug regulator for review

Lupin, India's second largest drug maker, on Friday said its marketing authorisation application (MAA) for biosimilar Etanercept has been accepted for review by Europe drug regulator European Medicines Agency (EMA).

MAA refers to an application submitted by a drug manufacturer seeking permission from the regulator to sell the drug .

Lupin's biosimilar Etanercept is targeted at treating Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Axial spondyloarthritis, Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis and Plaque Psoriasis.

“The application for our Etanercept biosimilar and its acceptance in Europe is a significant milestone for our foray into biosimilars in key developed markets. This is also an encouraging development as we continue building our pipeline of higher complexity products,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin Limited.

This follows an application that was made to Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in March this year.

This filing also opens up other key markets like Canada, Australia, the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America.

The approvals for these markets are expected within the next 12 to 18 months.

Etanercept, the biosimilar version of Pfizer's Enbrel, had global sales of USD 11 billion in 2017. The ex-US market for Etanercept is estimated at USD 4 billion in Japan and Europe, along with other regulated and emerging markets.

Lupin is on course with its plans for biosimilar Etanercept filing in the US and is targeting the same in FY 2019-20.

Lupin has been a late entrant to biosimilars and is trying to catch up with its rivals spending millions of dollars on developing biosimilars.

Etanercept - the company's major biosimilar push is being developed targeting highly regulated markets such as US, Europe and Japan, unlike other Indian drug makers who test waters in India and emerging markets before looking at developed markets.

“Etanercept (YLB113) is the first biosimilar developed in-house by Lupin and this makes us the first Indian pharmaceutical company to file for a complex fusion protein like Etanercept in regulated markets," said Cyrus Karkaria, President, Biotechnology at Lupin.

Shares of Lupin declined 0.25 percent and were trading at Rs 740.25 on BSE at 1.06 pm, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.49 percent to 34,833.66points.