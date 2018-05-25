App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 25, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin's biosimilar Etanercept accepted by Europe drug regulator for review

Lupin said it is on course with its plans for biosimilar Etanercept filing in the US and is targeting the same in FY 2019-20

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol News

Lupin, India's second largest drug maker, on Friday said its marketing authorisation application (MAA) for biosimilar Etanercept has been accepted for review by Europe drug regulator European Medicines Agency (EMA).

MAA refers to an application submitted by a drug manufacturer seeking permission from the regulator to sell the drug .

Lupin's biosimilar Etanercept is targeted at treating Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Axial spondyloarthritis, Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis and Plaque Psoriasis.

“The application for our Etanercept biosimilar and its acceptance in Europe is a significant milestone for our foray into biosimilars in key developed markets. This is also an encouraging development as we continue building our pipeline of higher complexity products,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin Limited.

related news

This follows an application that was made to Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in March this year.

This filing also opens up other key markets like Canada, Australia, the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America.

The approvals for these markets are expected within the next 12 to 18 months.

Etanercept, the biosimilar version of Pfizer's Enbrel, had global sales of USD 11 billion in 2017. The ex-US market for Etanercept is estimated at USD 4 billion in Japan and Europe, along with other regulated and emerging markets.

Lupin is on course with its plans for biosimilar Etanercept filing in the US and is targeting the same in FY 2019-20.

Lupin has been a late entrant to biosimilars and is trying to catch up with its rivals spending millions of dollars on developing biosimilars.

Etanercept - the company's major biosimilar push is being developed targeting highly regulated markets such as US, Europe and Japan, unlike other Indian drug makers who test waters in India and emerging markets before looking at developed markets.

“Etanercept (YLB113) is the first biosimilar developed in-house by Lupin and this makes us the first Indian pharmaceutical company to file for a complex fusion protein like Etanercept in regulated markets," said Cyrus Karkaria, President, Biotechnology at Lupin.

Shares of Lupin declined 0.25 percent and were trading at Rs 740.25 on BSE at 1.06 pm, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.49 percent to 34,833.66points.

tags #Business #Companies #Lupin

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.