Lupin subsidiary in Australia gets approval to market asthma drug

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said its Australia-based unit has received approval to market a medication used in the management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.

Generic Health Pty Ltd has received approval for Tiotropium 18 micrograms powder for inhalation from Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur-based facility, it added.

Tiotropium (as bromide monohydrate) 18 micrograms powder for inhalation in capsules for use with LupinHaler is indicated for the long-term maintenance treatment of bronchospasm and dyspnea associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and for the prevention of COPD exacerbations.

"This (medication) will provide a high-quality and low-cost treatment option to healthcare professionals in Australia for the treatment of COPD," Lupin (President-Legal) Canada, Australia, and Japan Sofia Mumtaz stated. This approval is an important milestone in the company's commitment to enable access to medicines and offer affordable options of complex generics for patients in Australia, particularly in the respiratory therapeutic area, she added.

As per IQVIA MAT data, Tiotropium Bromide inhalation powder had estimated annual sales of $10 million in Australia.