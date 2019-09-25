App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin ropes in Jon Stelzmiller to head US specialty business

Prior to joining Bayer, Jon Stelzmiller spent 12 years at Pfizer Inc.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Homegrown pharma major Lupin on September 25 announced appointment of Jon Stelzmiller as the President of its US specialty business.

Stelzmiller, who was most recently Senior Vice-President and General Manager — Women's Healthcare at Bayer, will be replacing Nicholas Hart, Lupin said in a statement.

"Jon's extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in women's health segment in the US, will be a great asset for Lupin as we build our specialty business," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.

He brings over 30 years of experience in specialty segment and has a proven track record of building high performing teams and launching 18 major brands across 14 different therapeutic areas, including women's health, oncology and anti-infectives, the statement said.

Prior to joining Bayer, Jon spent 12 years at Pfizer Inc. He spent his early career at the Upjohn Company and Pharmacia Corporation in various sales and sales leadership positions.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Bacteriology from North Dakota State University, it said.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #Companies #India #Lupin

