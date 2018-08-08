App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin Q1 preview: Net profit to narrow marginally despite low base in India biz

A Reuters poll of analyst forecasts drop in net profit to Rs 347.6 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Drug maker Lupin's net profit is expected to decline 3 percent in the first quarter of FY19 on account of a subdued US business, despite having the benefit of a low base for the India business and rupee depreciation versus the dollar.

In the first quarter of FY18, the company had posted a profit of Rs 358.1 crore. A Reuters poll of analyst forecasts drop in net profit to Rs 347.6 crore.

It estimates revenue rising to 5.56 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,084.8 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin is expected to remain stable at 20 percent.

Edelweiss Research expects US sales ($240 million) to remain stable quarter-on-quarter as Solosec launch will likely offset competition in Methergine, Glumetza and Fortamet. "India business is likely to grow 15 percent YoY on a favourable base. We expect Asia-Pacific sales to be assisted by a 6 percent tailwind from the Japanese yen."

Things to expect from the management commentary:
Visibility on significant product launches in the US market in FY19
- Commentary on price erosion in the base business portfolio in the US- Update on the status of remediation at Goa and Indore plants.​
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 09:48 am

