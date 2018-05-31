Lupin launches specialty women health drug Solosec in US

Pharma major Lupin on Thursday said it has launched specialty drug Solosec, an antimicrobial agent to treat gynecologic infection among adult women in US.

Generically called as secnidazole 2g oral granules, Solosec received approval from US FDA in September last year. It's the first antibiotic pill in the market in more than a decade to treat bacterial vaginosis (BV) – the most common vaginal infection in the US among women of childbearing age.

The drug which is eligible for at least 10 years of marketing exclusivity in US is a single dose oral regimen removing the patient’s burden to take multiple pills in a day and improving compliance to the treatment.

Analysts estimate the drug to hit peak sales of USD 100 million per annum in next four years.

The drug became Lupin's asset after it acquired Symbiomix Therapeutics for USD 150 million, in a bid to expand in the women’s health segment.

"Our initial estimates suggest that breakeven at USD 50 million in year two and USD 100 million peak sales in year four," Edelweiss Securities in its latest report.

The company, which had indicated to analysts that it will be launching the drug at a list price of USD 270, said it's getting encouraging response from medical community.

The company had deployed 166 field sales representatives in US of which 125 were dedicated to reach out to obstetricians and gynecologists to generate more prescriptions in that market. The success of Solosec also depends on company’s ability to get the drug on formularies in US.

Drugs listed on formularies will get reimbursement coverage.

Specialty report

Solosec is an important drug in company’s specialty portfolio – the company is betting upon along with biosimilars to beat pricing pressure in US generics market.

Lupin’s other women health specialty drug Methergine which had clocked sales of USD 80 million in FY18 is expected to see generic competition by end of this year.

“With more than four million women treated for BV in the U.S. annually, and only 50 percent completing 5 to 7 day treatments, there is a clear need for an effective, single-dose oral treatment,” said Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin Limited.

Shares of Lupin dropped 0.29 percent and were trading at Rs 776 on BSE at 12.28 pm, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.43 percent to 35,056.65 points.