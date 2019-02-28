App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches chronic angina treatment drug in the US

The newly launched product, in strengths of 500 mg and 1,000 mg, is a generic version of Gilead Sciences' Ranexa ER tablets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Drug maker Lupin on February 28 announced exclusive launch of Ranolazine extended-release (ER) tablets, indicated for the treatment of chronic angina, in the US market.

The newly launched product, in strengths of 500 mg and 1,000 mg, is a generic version of Gilead Sciences' Ranexa ER tablets, Lupin said in BSE filing.

Quoting IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, Lupin said Ranolazine ER tablets, 500 mg and 1,000 mg had an annual sales of approximately $945 million in the US.

"This is a meaningful product and further strengthens our portfolio of generic products in the US. Launching exclusive and semi-exclusive generics is an important stepping stone as we transition to more complex generics," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

"Products like Ranolazine bring significant savings to US consumers and are a key part of our vision to bring exclusive high quality, affordable medicines to the market, he added.

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.29 per cent up at Rs 769.95 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Lupin #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.