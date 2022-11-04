Lupin gets USFDA warning letter for Tarapur plant, says 'committed' to addressing concerns

live bse live

Drugmaker Lupin has received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for manufacturing errors after the American regulator visited the company's plant in Maharashtra earlier this year, the pharma firm has said.

Lupin told bourses on November 4 that the warning letter would not disrupt supplies or existing revenue from the operation at Tarapur plant.

"We are committed to addressing the concerns raised by the USFDA and will work with the USFDA to resolve these issues at the earliest. We uphold quality and compliance issues with utmost importance and remain committed to be compliant with CGMP quality standards across all our facilities," it said.

The American drug regulator pointed out various lapses at the Tarapur plant, which produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), components that are contained in a drug.

"This warning letter summarises significant deviations from current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API)," the US health regulator said.

"Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your API is adulterated..."

The USFDA inspected the facility from March 22 to April 4, 2022. A warning letter is issued when the US health regulator finds that a manufacturer has significantly violated its regulations.

In the warning letter, it pointed out the company's "failure to establish adequate written procedures for cleaning equipment and its release for use in manufacture of intermediates and API".

It also pointed out failure on the part of the plant management to establish written procedures to monitor the progress and control the performance of processing steps that may cause variability in the quality characteristics of intermediates and API.

At 11.35 am, Lupin was trading at Rs 707.40 on NSE, down 0.62 percent.