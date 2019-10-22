App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market its mania and epilepsy treatment drug in US

The company's product is a generic version of AbbVie Inc's Depakote extended-release tablets in the same strengths, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Lupin on October 22 said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Divalproex Sodium extended-release tablets in the American market.

The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Divalproex Sodium extended-release tablets in the strengths of 250 mg and 500 mg, Lupin said in a statement.

The company's product is a generic version of AbbVie Inc's Depakote extended-release tablets in the same strengths, it added.

Close

As per IQVIA MAT June 2019 data, Divalproex sodium extended-release (ER) tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg had annual sales of approximately USD 159 million (over Rs 1,100 crore) in the US, Lupin said.

related news

The tablets are indicated for treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar disorder with or without psychotic features, prophylaxis of migraine headaches and for treatment of complex partial seizures and simple and complex absence seizures, it added.

Shares of Lupin on October 22 closed at Rs 745.75 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.94 percent from its previous close.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Companies #India #Lupin

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.