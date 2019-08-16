App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:47 PM IST

Lupin gets USFDA nod for its skin conditions cream

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Lupin on August 16 said it has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Hydrocortisone Valerate cream used for relief from inflammation and itching due to various skin conditions.

The company has got approval for its Hydrocortisone Valerate cream USP, 0.2 percent from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is generic version of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Westcort cream in the same strength, it added.

Close

The cream is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses in adult patients, Lupin said.

Shares of Lupin Ltd on August 16 ended at Rs 729.40 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.67 percent from its previous close.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 04:40 pm

#Companies #Health #India #Lupin #USFDA

