Lupin gets USFDA nod for its skin conditions cream

Drug firm Lupin on August 16 said it has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Hydrocortisone Valerate cream used for relief from inflammation and itching due to various skin conditions.

The company has got approval for its Hydrocortisone Valerate cream USP, 0.2 percent from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is generic version of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Westcort cream in the same strength, it added.

The cream is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses in adult patients, Lupin said.