Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic schizophrenia drug

Drug maker Lupin on January 7 said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets, used in the treatment of schizophrenia, in the American market.

The company said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its product, which is a generic version of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc's Latuda tablets, in strengths of 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The drug is indicated for conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar depression.

As per IQVIA MAT September 2018 data, Latuda Tablets had sales of around USD 3,217.3 million in the US market.

Lupin shares were trading 0.38 percent down at Rs 825.65 on the BSE.