App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic schizophrenia drug

The drug is indicated for conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar depression.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug maker Lupin on January 7 said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets, used in the treatment of schizophrenia, in the American market.

The company said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its product, which is a generic version of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc's Latuda tablets, in strengths of 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The drug is indicated for conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar depression.

As per IQVIA MAT September 2018 data, Latuda Tablets had sales of around USD 3,217.3 million in the US market.

Lupin shares were trading 0.38 percent down at Rs 825.65 on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Lupin #markets #Pharmaceuticals

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.