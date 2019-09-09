Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drug

Drug maker Lupin on September 9 said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Ethacrynic Acid tablets, used to treat edema in various conditions, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product, a generic version of Bausch Health's Edecrin tablets, in 25 mg strength, Lupin said in a statement.

As per IQVIA MAT June 2019 data, Ethacrynic Acid tablets had annual sales of around USD 24 million (about Rs 170 crore) in the US.