you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drug

As per IQVIA MAT June 2019 data, Ethacrynic Acid tablets had annual sales of around USD 24 million (about Rs 170 crore) in the US.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug maker Lupin on September 9 said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Ethacrynic Acid tablets, used to treat edema in various conditions, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product, a generic version of Bausch Health's Edecrin tablets, in 25 mg strength, Lupin said in a statement.

Shares of Lupin on September 9 ended 0.82 percent lower at Rs 766.20 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Companies #India #Lupin

