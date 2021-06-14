Lupin gets UK nod to launch generic asthma inhaler drug Fostair

Lupin | Company received approval from USFDA for Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension, which is used to treat bacterial infections.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Lupin's UK subsidiary, Lupin Healthcare (UK), has received the drug regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's approval to market Luforbec, the first branded generic of asthma inhalation drug Fostair, the drug maker said on June 14.

Fostair is a combination of beclometasone dipropionate and formoterol fumarate dihydrate of 100/6 µg pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI). Fostair is marketed in the US by Italian drug maker Chiesi Farmacehtici.

“We are truly delighted to receive the first marketing authorisation for generic Fostair in the UK. This is an important milestone for our respiratory franchise as we expand our product offering across the globe,” Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.

Luforbec 100/6 µg pMDI is indicated for regular treatment of asthma and for the symptomatic treatment of patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Lupin said in a statement to stock exchanges.

The launch of branded generic version would result in significant savings for the UK government, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"In the twelve months to February 2021, the NHS spent over £179 million on Fostair 100/6µg pMDI and the availability of Luforbec offers significant savings potential for the NHS upon launch," Lupin said.

Respiratory diseases affect one in five people. It is the third biggest cause of death in the UK and is a clinical priority for the NHS.

In the UK, around 5.4 million people are receiving treatment for asthma, which is one in every 12 adults. An estimated 1.2 million people are also living with COPD and this number is only set to increase.

Asthma and COPD place a heavy cost burden on the NHS, estimated at £3 billion and £1.9 billion per year, respectively.