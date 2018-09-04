App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin gets one USFDA observation for its Tarapur API facility

"The inspection closed with one observation, a procedural deficiency," Lupin said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Lupin, India's third-largest drug maker, on Tuesday said it had received one observation from US FDA for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Tarapur, Maharashtra. "The inspection closed with one observation, a procedural deficiency," Lupin said in a statement.

The inspection at the site was conducted between August 27 and August 31 by three US FDA investigators. Lupin's Tarapur plant produces fermentation based APIs.

US FDA inspectors make their observations on Form 483 at the end of inspection if they find any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of current good manufacturing practices (cGMP). The manufacturer will have respond to those observations within 15 days providing corrective and preventive action.

Lupin said the inspection was focused on cGMP compliance and also on the safety of Lupin’s Valsartan, Losartan and Irbesartan APIs, commonly known as ‘Sartans’) in light of the safety alert issued by Regulatory Authorities on the NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine, a potent human carcinogen) impurity in Valsartan API supplied by some companies.

During the inspection, the US FDA concluded that the manufacturing processes of Lupin ‘Sartans’ are safe with no chance of presence of the NDMA impurity in the APIs.

Valsartan, Losartan and Irbesartan are drugs widely prescribed in lowering high blood pressure and there by reducing the chances of heart attacks.

Shares of Lupin declined 1.45 percent and were trading at Rs 921.65 on BSE at 11.30 am, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.03 percent and was trading at 38,324.82 points.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 12:04 pm

