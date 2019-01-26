Lupin gets 6 observations from USFDA for its Pithampur Unit-2 in Madhya Pradesh

Drug firm Lupin on January 26 said the US health regulator has issued six observations after the inspection of a unit of its Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The inspection of Pithampur Unit -2 was carried out by the United States Food and Drug administration (USFDA) between January 14 and January 25, 2019, Lupin said in a statement.

"The inspection at Pithampur Unit-2 (Indore) closed with 6 observations," it added.

The company, however, did not provide any details about the nature of the observations. The company is confident of addressing the observations satisfactorily, Lupin said.