Lupin gets 6 observations from USFDA for its Pithampur Unit-2 in Madhya Pradesh

Drug firm Lupin on January 26 said the US health regulator has issued six observations after the inspection of a unit of its Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.
The inspection of Pithampur Unit -2 was carried out by the United States Food and Drug administration (USFDA) between January 14 and January 25, 2019, Lupin said in a statement.
"The inspection at Pithampur Unit-2 (Indore) closed with 6 observations," it added.
The company, however, did not provide any details about the nature of the observations. The company is confident of addressing the observations satisfactorily, Lupin said.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 03:32 pm