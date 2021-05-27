MARKET NEWS

Lupin gets $50 million from Boehringer Ingelheim as 'milestone payment' for anti-cancer drug

Lupin and Boehringer Ingelheim inked a licensing, development and commercialisation agreement in 2019 for the Indain company's novel oncology compound for difficult-to-treat cancers.

Viswanath Pilla
May 27, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
Lupin received $50 million from Boehringer Ingelheim for achieving "key milestones" for its novel MEK inhibitor compound (LNP3794), the drug maker said on May 27.

MEK inhibitor compound (LNP3794) is in-licensed and under development by Boehringer Ingelheim as potential targeted therapy for difficult-to-treat cancers.

Key milestones can be referred to as various successful steps on the way to a drug getting regulatory approval. They can be clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones. For instance, a drug giving positive results during tests on animals, clearing the first phase of human trials or more.

Lupin, however, didn’t elaborate which key milestones the German drugmaker had achieved.

Lupin and Boehringer Ingelheim inked a licensing, development and commercialisation agreement in 2019 for the Indian drugmaker's novel oncology compound to treat KRAS-driven cancers.

KRAS mutations occur in one in seven of all metastatic cancers, making it the most frequently mutated cancer-causing gene

.Lupin’s MEK inhibitor had shown pre-clinical activity as a single agent as well as in combination.

Lupin said its New Chemical Entity (NCE) research team is focused on building a pipeline of highly differentiated and innovative new chemical entities, primarily in the oncology space.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
first published: May 27, 2021 11:48 am

