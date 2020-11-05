Lupin expects 18.5% EBITDA margins in the second half of FY21 led by rebound of US, India businesses

Drug maker Lupin on November 5 said it is expected to return to 18.5 percent EBITDA margin levels in the second half of FY21, led by a ramp up of production of generic Albuterol, Glumetza in the US market, and revival of sales growth in India.

The company EBITDA margins stood at 15.8 percent in the first half of FY21, which is 260 basis points decline, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Lupin said in order to achieve 18.5 percent EBITDA, it would also keep its expenses tight by restricting employee costs at 18 percent of sales.

Lupin launched the much awaited Albuterol meter dose inhaler (MDI) in September in the US market. The launch of Albuterol coincided with Dublin-based Perrigo stopping production and distribution of its Albuterol MDIs in the US market due to faulty devices.

The withdrawl of Perrigo's Albuterol MDI has created a shortage of 7-8 million units of the drug.

With rising COVID-19 cases in the US, Albuterol inhaler, which is used to treat difficulty in breathing, coughing, and chest tightness caused by lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is seeing more demand, as supplies are unable to match up.

Vinita Gupta, Lupin's Chief Executive Officer who oversees the US business, said the company is trying its best to ramp up production.

"The team is working hard to meet the demand as much as possible," Gupta said at the company's Q2FY21 earnings call.

Gupta said she expects the company to increase its capacity to 1 million units plus from Q4FY21.

Lupin said its relaunch and ramp up of top selling generic drug Glumetza in the US in September is also expected to help its sales in the US market.

Lupin recalled all its batches of diabetes generic drug Glumetza or Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 500mg and 1000mg due to issues related to the NDMA impurities. Glumetza has annual sales of $40 -$60 million.

North America that constitutes 37 percent of sales or Rs 1,398.4 crore saw 5.6 percent growth on YoY basis. The growth was much higher at 15 percent on QoQ basis.

The company expects sales from the US to exceed $180 run rate in the coming quarters.

The company said it expects its Indian business to grow at 6-8 percent in the second half of FY21 led by sales growth in its chronic business and recovery of its acute segment that includes anti-infectives.

Lupin’s India formulation sales declined 0.7 percent YoY basis to Rs 1,332.3 crore. India sales constitute 35 percent of Lupin's sales.

Regulatory update

On the regulatory front, Lupin said the USFDA inspection at its Somerset facility in New Jersey, US, is still ongoing. The inspection was interrupted after one of the employees in the facility tested COVID-19 postive.

The company is not expecting the USFDA to inspect its facilities under official action indicated in the warning letter for at least next two quarters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USFDA stopped overseas inspections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several Lupin manufacturing sites were facing the USFDA scrutiny, including Indore Unit-2 (which makes oral solid and ophthalmic formulations), Goa (oral solids), Mandideep Unit-1 (cephlosporins), and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing site in Tarapur, Maharashtra.