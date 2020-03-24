Luminous Power Technologies enters home automation segment, eyes MCB switch space

Electrical goods company Luminous Power Technologies has entered the home automation segment

Initially, it will be offering products in select markets.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Jitendra Agrawal, Senior Vice- President, Luminous Power Technologies, said that for the past two months the company has launched home automation solutions in Ludhiana, NCR, Chennai and parts of Kerala.

"Depending on the response, we will reach out to more location. We want the system to be easy to operate and also easy to install. The local electrician should be able to," he said.

Home automation refers to usage of wires and switches solutions to ensure a series of connected devices/ appliances at home. The home automation market is estimated to be at $1.5 billion in India, with an annual growth of 30 percent.

The products in the segment include motion sensors, smart plugs and smart switches. Few appliance makers have til now ventured into the segment. Right now, brands like like Anchor (Panasonic Life Solutions), Syska, Schneider Electric, Legrand and Crabtree offer home automation solutions.

Luminous is a part of Schneider Electric India. French multinational Schneider Electric had acquired 74 percent stake in this Delhi-headquartered company in 2011. Later in 2017, the remaining 26 percent acquisition was also approved by the Competition Commission of India.

A home automation system will control lighting, climate, entertainment systems, and appliances. It may also include home security such as access control and alarm systems. This connects to one central hub that acts as a controller for the entire home.

Agrawal added that their home electricals business has been one of the fastest growing in their entire business. For Luminous, home electricals constitutes 10 percent of the Rs 3,500 crore total revenue. Power backup solutions including inverters and battery constitute a large portion of the company's sales.

"A product segment that we want to enter into is MCB switches. Once we do that, the company will have presence across segments like lighting, fan, switches and MCBs," he said.

In MCB switches space, brands like Anchor (Panasonic Life Solutions), Legrand, Havells and Polycab operate across India. The switchgear market in India is estimated to be around Rs 2,500 crore.

Among the product categories, Luminous is also gearing up to the new star rating norms for fans that will come in from July 1, 2020.

Agrawal explained that that the energy labelling for ceiling fans which is voluntary right now could become mandatory from July 1, 2020. This means that each fan will have to get star ratings, from one star to five star.

"We are about 80-90 models ready under the star labelling programme. Though star rating may mean that a customer will end up paying 15-20 percent to upgrade to one-star fan, he/she will save electricity costs. One could save Rs 60-70 per fan per month for a one-star fan," he said.

According to him, the more the number of stars higher will be the electricity savings. Further, he said that since houses typically have four fans, the actual savings in power costs will be much higher.