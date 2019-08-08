Lufthansa set to launch flight on Bengaluru-Munich route in 2020

German full service airline Lufthansa is all set to expand its operations into India with the launch of a new route, Bengaluru-Munich from March next year to meet the growing traffic demand.

The European carrier along with its subsidiary airline Swiss Air currently operates 58 services per week to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru from its two hubs Frankfurt and Munich.

The service on the Bengaluru-Munich route, which starts from March 31, 2020, will be operated with a 294 seater Airbus A350-900 in three class configuration, Lufthansa said in a release. At present it flies to Bengaluru from its Frankfurt hub with a Boeing 747-800.

"We are confident that, with this expansion, Lufthansa is catering to the growing needs of this region to explore Europe for business but also leisure," said George Ettiyil, senior director sales for South Asia, Lufthansa Group Airlines.

The new route would form a strong link between two important regional hubs, providing south India a direct connection with another important gateway to the European mainland, the release said.

The decision to launch an additional flight on the Bengaluru-Munich route, which will have services five times per week, was taken considering the growing passenger traffic, it added.