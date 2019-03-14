Lufthansa eyes stable margins, mid single-digit revenue growth in 2019

Lufthansa forecast stable margins and revenue growth in the mid-single digits this year as it eyes cautious expansion in the busy summer months, minds costs and targets break even at its budget airline Eurowings.

Germany's biggest airline on March 14 also reported a 11 percent decline in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 378 million euros ($428 million), slightly below the mean forecast in a poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.8837 euros)