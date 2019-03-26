L&T's acquisition of Mindtree may be damaging for all stakeholders: Nalanda Capital

Nalanda Capital, Mindtree’s largest institutional shareholder, has said that L&T’s bid for the IT company will be damaging for stakeholders.

According to statement issued by the company on March 26 in The Times of India, it raised questions behind the rationale of the takeover as to what would be the need for Mindtree to be part of a non-core holding of a diversified conglomerate, when it was doing well under its current owners.

Nalanda Capital stated that Mindtree’s revenue stood at $1 billion, with over $100-million cashed in profits and a 40 percent return on capital in under two decades. This was achieved by not taking undue risks and negotiating many troubled phases.

Nalanda Capital stated that the reasons for Mindtree's consistent performance over the decades were key intangible factors which include culture of excellence created by their founder-managers to deliver exceptional results for clients, and providing high returns at a low-risk for an extended period for its shareholders.

The company alleged that L&T plans to take control of Mindtree, replace the current owners, and integrate the IT firm into its other holdings. It said that without the current owners at the helm of Mindtree, the core intangible of performance and shareholder returns would dissolve, motivating clients and employees to leave, and ringing shareholders' alarm bells.

The statement also pointed out to the bleak history of merger and acquisitions (M&A), with academic and practitioner research stating that a majority of such acquisitions fail, leaving both the acquired and the acquirer for the worse.

Nalanda Capital also stated that the acquisition might weigh down heavily on L&T’s reputation, and might be a setback to its prospects were Mindtree were to be merged with the conglomerate's IT companies LTI or L&T Technology Services. Finally, as a merged entity, Mindtree may no more be operating to its full potential.