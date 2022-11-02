L&T Tech unveils research centre in Canada, plans to hire 100 engineers

L&T Technology has unveiled an engineering research and development (ER&D) centre in Toronto, Canada, marking its third nearshore global design centre in two quarters.

The Toronto centre will initially focus on developing digital solutions for the transportation sector including railway engineering, for a global aerospace and rail major. The area of specialisation would cover rail track defect detection, advanced mobility solutions, digital asset management, digital flyboard, sensors and communications systems, the company said in a statement.

The centre will cater to LTTS’ Canada-based clients and also act as a nearshore site for North America-based customers. The company also plans to hire over 100 engineers in the next 18-24 months, it added in the statement.

Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services said, “LTTS is recognised for being the engineering partner of choice for global leaders and developing new-age and sustainable technologies. Through this new ER&D centre, our customers in Canada and North America can leverage our cutting-edge technologies and digital products. LTTS is committed to building exciting opportunities in the Canadian business ecosystem, while strategically expanding its North American footprint.”

In May, L&T Tech inaugurated an ER&D centre in Krakow, Poland and announced that it will hire 300 engineers in the next three years. In June, the company opened its second ER&D centre in Toulouse, France. The France facility will initially cater to the new-age digital requirements of the global aerospace and defence sectors.