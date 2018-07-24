L&T Q1 preview: Increased order flow may lift profit 29% YoY

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India's largest engineering and construction firm is likely to see 29 percent jump in net profit in June quarter of FY19, led by uptake of orders in water, heavy civil engineering and hydrocarbon segments.

A Reuters poll of analysts estimates an increase in the net profit to Rs 1,153.2 crore for the quarter from Rs 892.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

The poll estimates 12.28 percent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 26,734.9 crore in Q1FY19.

L&T was able to maintain its FY19 order growth guidance of 10-12 percent.

The company has announced healthy order inflows of Rs 29,197 crore during Q1 FY19 which includes Rs 4,500 crore in hydrocarbons, Rs 2,987 crore in power segment and Rs 7,748 crore in water & effluent treatment segment and rest in various segment across construction business.

The company will announce results for the June quarter 2018-19 on July 25.

“We expect L&T’s revenues to grow 8.8 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 15,162.3 crore on a standalone basis owing to reasonable execution rate. EBITDA margin is expected to improve marginally by 20 basis points to 7.1 percent. Consequently, we expect PAT margins to remain stable at 4.0 percent,” said ICICI Direct Research in its pre-earnings report.

Order prospects for FY19 stood at Rs 6.2 lakh crore with a lower share of large-sized orders compared to the previous year.

Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) companies with strong balance sheets and execution capabilities like L&T have been benefited from an uptick in public infrastructure spending along with lower competitive intensity and higher ticket sizes. However, lack of pick-up in private investment cycle has been a cause of concern.

Shares of L&T rose 3.36 percent and closed at Rs 1322.55 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.29 percent to end 36,825.10 points.