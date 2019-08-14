L&T plans to raise up to Rs 1,400 crore via NCDs

The company, however, did not elaborate on the reasons for raising funds.
Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on August 14 said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,400 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. The company, however, did not elaborate on the reasons for raising funds.
"The company proposes to issue rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,400 crore on private placement basis," L&T said in a regulatory filing.Shares of L&T were trading 1.32 per cent higher at Rs 1,331.10 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 12:25 pm