L&T guides for 10-12% order book growth in FY20

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India's largest construction and engineering company has guided for 10-12 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the order book in FY20.

The company said it will be able to retain the 11.6 percent earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin excluding IT services business, and doesn't see any problem of achieving 12-15 percent revenue growth in the current financial year.

L&T was able to beat its FY19 guidance on order inflow and revenues, while margins are within its guidance. The company had guided a 12-15 percent increase in revenue and 10-12 percent growth in order inflows in FY19. The company guided upward bias of 25 basis points on EBITDA margins.

The company successfully won new orders worth Rs 176,834 crore at the group level during the year ended March 31, 2019 registering a growth of 16 percent over the previous year.

The international orders during the year at Rs 46,805 crore constituted 26 percent of the total order inflow.

Order wins in infrastructure and hydrocarbon segments were the major contributors to the order inflow during the year.

The order intake for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was at Rs 56,538 crore that grew 14 percent YoY.

"Last year, we spoke about the front-ending of these orders because the fourth quarter we were expecting election notification release. This year would be different," said R Shankar Raman, L&T CFO.

"In the first half (the order flow) would be very modest, the new government will have to settle down, portfolio allocation and all of that. We expect this (order flow) leaning back to the second half," Raman added.

L&T net profit rose 8 per cent to Rs 3,418 crore in the quarter ended March on a YoY basis. The revenues rose 10 percent to Rs 44,934 crore in Q4FY19 YoY.