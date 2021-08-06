MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

L&T gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore

A special resolution for raising the funds was approved with requisite majority.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 10:09 PM IST
File image

File image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen and Tourbo (L&T) has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore through issuance of convertible bonds, according to a regulatory filing.

The shareholders' approval was given at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, L&T said in the BSE filing on Friday.

A special resolution for raising the funds was approved with requisite majority.

"The special resolution as set out in Item No. 13 of the Notice of the AGM...has been passed with requisite majority," the filing said.Item No. 13 of the AGM notice read: "Raise funds through issue of convertible bonds and/or equity shares through depository receipts and including by way of qualified institution placement to qualified institutional buyers for an amount not exceeding Rs 4,500 crore or USD 600 million, if the value is higher."
PTI
Tags: #Business #Larsen and Tourbo
first published: Aug 6, 2021 10:09 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.