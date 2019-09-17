App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 150 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis

The date of allotment of the bonds is September 20, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

L&T Finance Holdings on September 17 said the company will raise up to Rs 150 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The committee of directors of the company on September 17 approved the offer and issuance of up to 150,00,000 cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares (CRPS) to amount of up to Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis, L&T Finance Holdings said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds carry a coupon rate of 7.95 percent per annum payable annually, it said.

The date of allotment of the bonds is September 20, 2019. Redemption of the bonds is set for January 20, 2023.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #L&T Finance

