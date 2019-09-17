L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 150 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis

L&T Finance Holdings on September 17 said the company will raise up to Rs 150 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The committee of directors of the company on September 17 approved the offer and issuance of up to 150,00,000 cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares (CRPS) to amount of up to Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis, L&T Finance Holdings said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds carry a coupon rate of 7.95 percent per annum payable annually, it said.